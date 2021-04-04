UCOL Whanganui graduates dodge the rain for graduation parade ceremony

The UCOL Whanganui graduation parade celebrated newly qualified achievers who pushed through the hard times last year. Photo / Bevan Conley

The UCOL Whanganui graduation parade celebrated newly qualified achievers who pushed through the hard times last year. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

The UCOL Whanganui graduation ceremony celebrated some extraordinary efforts by students during the past year.

UCOL chief executive Linda Sissons said Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown, which began on March 25 and lasted until April 27 last year, posed many challenges for students.

"I want to pay tribute to their dedication because they have really pushed through the challenges they faced last year," she said.

On Thursday Whanganui students celebrated with a ceremony at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre before everyone enjoyed a break in the wet weather to parade along Victoria Ave to the UCOL campus on Rutland St.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall and Whanganui MP Steph Lewis joined the parade along with UCOL staff and students' families and supporters.