Whanganui Artists Open Studios launch at UCOL Whanganui

Aspiring artists will participate in Artists Open Studios this year by showing their work at the Youth Committee Exhibition in the UCOL Whanganui atrium. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui Artists Open Studios (AOS) 2021 will be launched at UCOL Whanganui on Friday evening.

Covid-19 restrictions thwarted the planned collaboration between UCOL and AOS in 2020 and AOS coordinator Ness Radich said it was brilliant to be able to go ahead this year.

"The AOS Trust is grateful to have the support of UCOL to help us once again run this iconic event."

Running as a part of AOS this year is a collaborative project, which gives Whanganui's future artists a chance to shine.

UCOL's art and design programme leader Stephanie West said the Youth Committee Exhibition was a stunning platform for artists between 12 and 24 years to showcase their work.

"It really does put the young and unique energy of our flourishing region in the forefront. We're hosting the exhibition in our atrium this year.

"UCOL is working with the AOS Trust to make these events a reality for the vibrant arts community of Whanganui."

There will also be an exhibition of UCOL students' work in the Edith Gallery on Taupo Quay as part of AOS 2021.

UCOL's creative industries head of school Victoria Campbell said there were nearly 1000 visitors and numerous works sold when the exhibition was held in 2019.

"Good art thrives on collaboration, and this year UCOL Whanganui hosted a mentorship programme, running as part of the Whanganui Walls Street Art and Music Festival," Campbell said.

"We were more than happy to be a part of this high-quality open gallery event, providing emerging artists a chance to learn from the very best professionals - artists Dan Mills and Elijah Lamont."

Radich said Whanganui artist communities range from studio complexes to artist salons to online platforms.

"But the aim is always to bring people together. That's certainly the case here in Whanganui as we seem to have it all this season."

Nearly 87 studios from across the region will have artwork on display, as part of the AOS Starting Point Exhibition held at Whanganui Arts @ The Centre, 19 Taupo Quay. The opening of this exhibition will take place after the formalities of the AOS launch conclude.