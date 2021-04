The first incident was just before 10pm, with the second call coming in around 12.30am. Photo / File

The first incident was just before 10pm, with the second call coming in around 12.30am. Photo / File

The Marton Fire Brigade was called to two incidents overnight on Monday.

They were alerted to a car fire on State Highway 1 just before 10pm.

They extinguished the vehicle and surrounding grass areas. A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the cause of the fire was not being investigated at this stage.

The next job was a small rubbish fire in the backyard of a residential property around 12.30am.

Crews put out the blaze in around 15 minutes.