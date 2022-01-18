The new Taihape fire station is being built in Kuku St on the site of the previous fire station. Photo / Supplied

A new $2.3 million fire station is being built for Taihape's volunteer fire brigade.

"We are really excited to be moving into a brand new fit-for-purpose building," Taihape chief fire officer Allan Troon said.

Work by W & W Construction started about six months ago and was expected to be finished in April, Fire and Emergency New Zealand acting district manager Aaron Summerhays said.

The fire station was a modern, fit-for-purpose one and reflected the needs of the volunteers at Taihape, Summerhays said.

It will provide them with better facilities to support their responses, and includes a double appliance bay, training room, transitional post-incident and gender-neutral showering facilities as well as a locker bay for up to 30 volunteers.

The new building is on the site of the previous fire station in Kuku St. The old building was demolished and in the meantime the brigade is working from a temporary site in the same street.

Funding for the build came from the Government's Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund. It will rebuild or upgrade 26 New Zealand fire stations earlier than anticipated.

The Taihape volunteer brigade was 22-strong, Troon said.

"We would definitely like to increase that to 26. We're hoping the new station will attract a few."