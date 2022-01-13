Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Covid 19 Omicron: Whanganui and Ruapehu pharmacies get steady uptake of rapid antigen tests

4 minutes to read
Whanganui Central City Pharmacy owner Stacey Simpson says about 10 to 12 customers a day were wanting a rapid antigen test. Photo / Bevan Coley

Whanganui Central City Pharmacy owner Stacey Simpson says about 10 to 12 customers a day were wanting a rapid antigen test. Photo / Bevan Coley

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Pharmacies in and around Whanganui offering rapid antigen testing (RAT) for Covid-19 say the uptake of the tests has been steady.

Free rapid antigen tests are available at selected pharmacies until the end of January

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.