The Z petrol station in Waiouru was named as a location of interest on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Z petrol station in Waiouru was named as a location of interest on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui remains free of Covid-19 locations of interests, but it's a different story for neighbouring areas.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health identified new locations in Waiouru and Feilding, with one being named a close contact location.

People who were at Subway Feilding, 90 Manchester St, on Tuesday, January 4, between 1.55pm and 2.15pm are considered close contacts and should self-isolate, test immediately, then test again on day five after they were exposed.

Other Feilding locations identified, which are not close contacts, are Countdown Feilding, 147 Kimbolton Rd, at 2.20pm-2.25pm on Tuesday, January 4; and New World Feilding, 42 Aorangi St, at 2.30pm-2.35pm on Tuesday, January 4.

Z Waiouru on State Highway 1 at 1pm-1.10pm on Tuesday, January 4, is also a location of interest.

Those that were at either of the supermarkets or the service station during the relevant periods should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

On Sunday, Bulls McDonald's was named as a location of interest for people who had visited the restaurant on Thursday, January 6 between 2.33pm and 3.00pm.

The Whanganui DHB region is sitting at 88 per cent double vaccinated. Photo / Bevan Conley

A further 1253 doses are needed for the Whanganui DHB region to hit 90 per cent double vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to the latest Ministry of Health data released on January 12, 88 per cent of the population have received both doses and 91 per cent have received at least one.

Whanganui, West Coast, Lakes, Northland and Tairawhiti are the DHB regions still to hit 90 per cent fully vaccinated.

Northland has the lowest numbers, with 85 per cent of the population receiving two doses.

A total of 10,111 Covid-19 boosters have been administered in the Whanganui DHB region, with 441 on Tuesday ( January 11).

At 94.7 per cent, St Johns Hill East has the highest double vaccination rate in Whanganui, while Gonville West (76.1 per cent) has the lowest.