Te Ranga Tupua iwi collective mobile clinics have attracted the attention of anti-vaxers. Photo / Supplied

An iwi collective's mobile Covid-19 clinics have had to deal with negative reactions from anti-vaxxers but it says those who decide not to be vaccinated still need support.

The Ranga Tupua iwi collective has been funded by the government to deliver the vaccine to hard-to-reach communities in the least-vaccinated areas of Whanganui, South Taranaki, Rangitīkei and the Waimarino. Its four rapid response mobile clinics are funded until mid-March in the 15-week rollout.

Te Ranga Tupua rapid response co-lead Elijah Pue says the mobile units have been approached by anti-vaxxers, but for the most part they have walked away after having their say.

"We've seen people who turn up and ask why are you here, I still don't want to get the vaccine, I still think it's a load of rubbish, things like that. But for the most part they walk away.

"We might share with them some factual information and let them know they're free to take it if they want. Some of them aren't so open to receiving that information but we have had a few saying I trust the person that I see vaccinating, or I trust the nurse that I see, I trust these people, and so, yep, I'll receive my vaccination today."

Pue says the iwi collective is continuing to encourage those who are against receiving the vaccination to visit the mobile clinics.

"If you still decide not to receive the vaccination, then come and see us so we can understand how we can still support you, because you'll still have various challenges that you'll face because of the choices you make. But we still have a responsibility and an obligation to support all our people regardless of what side of the fence they sit on."

The mobile units are visiting marae, shopping centre and supermarket carparks, sports venues, beaches and town centres, as well as working street by street and carrying out pre-booked home visits in some areas.