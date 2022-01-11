The Ministry of Health said the low number of Covid-19 cases is welcome news. Video / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig / Alex Burton

New Covid-19 locations of interest have been identified in Waiouru and Feilding, with one being named a close contact location.

A location of interest in Waiouru has been named, along with three in Feilding. Photo / NZME

The Ministry of Health said on Tuesday evening people who were at Subway Feilding,

90 Manchester St, on Tuesday, January 4, between 1.55pm and 2.15pm are considered close contacts and should self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after they were exposed.

Other Feilding locations identified, but which are not close contacts, are Countdown Feilding, 147 Kimbolton Rd, at 2.20pm-2.25pm on Tuesday, January 4; and New World Feilding, 42 Aorangi St, at 2.30pm-2.35pm on Tuesday, January 4.

Z Waiouru on State Highway 1 at 1pm-1.10pm on Tuesday, January 4, is also a location of interest.

If you were at either of these Feilding supermarkets or the Z service station in Waiouru during the relevant period you should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.