83.9 per cent of Taihape's eligible population are fully vaccinated. Photo / Bevan Conley

83.9 per cent of Taihape's eligible population are fully vaccinated. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Taihape Health Centre was forced to close early to vaccinations last week after running out of doses.

A total of 151 doses were administered last Thursday, including boosters.

Vaccine clinics are generally held every week on a Thursday at the Old Taihape Hospital.

This was the first clinic of 2022 and the first since before Christmas 2021.

The clinic was a collaborative, community-run effort, with Te Ranga Tupua, Mokai Patea Services, Te Kōtuku Hauora and Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa all helping out.

In the three days prior to that, just 16 people had had Covid jabs across Taihape.

The high number is being attributed to the booster program being brought in.

From January 5, New Zealanders who had two doses of the vaccine for at least four months were eligible to get their booster shots.

In terms of vaccination rates, Taihape is slightly below the Whanganui DHB average.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, 88.7 per cent of the eligible population in Taihape have had their first dose and 83.9 per cent have had their second dose.

The Whanganui DHB average sits at 91 per cent for first dose and 88 per cent for second dose.

A Whanganui DHB spokesperson said there had been an increase in vaccinations over the last few weeks.

"While a large number of boosters are being given, we are seeing a steady stream of first and second doses given too."