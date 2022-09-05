Philippa Baker-Hogan wants the council to conduct a review of the facilities at Cooks Gardens. Photo / Bevan Conley

Long-serving councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan is seeking election for another term on Whanganui District Council and believes the next term "will be very challenging for local democracy".

Baker-Hogan said Whanganui will need "strong, disciplined councillors with good common sense" will be vital "as Whanganui moves forward in a post-Covid environment, amongst a raft of Government reforms".

Baker-Hogan said she anticipates that it will be especially challenging in the months leading up to the general election next year.

"With a majority Government that has a clear agenda to push various reforms, it will be hard for local governance," she said.

"I'm not precious about whether our council is retained in its current form, but I will help to ensure we are in a very strong position to make sure our community benefits."

Baker-Hogan said the district should be at the hub of any local government reforms in the Whanganui-Ruapehu- Manawatū region.

She is endorsing mayoral candidate Andrew Tripe's bid.

"Whanganui has so much potential but is muddling along without a clear strategic plan. I want to be part of a council, with Andrew Tripe as a mayor who believes in our future and will work hard for it," she said.

Baker-Hogan said she remains "incredibly disheartened" that the current council voted against a proposal to roof the velodrome last year despite a high number of submissions that supported it.

She wants to be on council to see the re-building of the velodrome track next year with a strategic review of the complete Cooks Gardens facility as the next step.

"I will continue to champion all sports and recreation opportunities and I am proud to chair the Sport and Recreation group that has supported indoor cricket nets, the Wembley Park football development, the new riverbank fitness park, and inclusive play spaces.

"There are plans to develop our skateparks and work more closely with the Whanganui Community Sports Centre Trust at Springvale Park, to ensure the best use of that superb asset."

Baker-Hogan said she is committed to seeing the council take more action in the area of social housing and supporting the youth spaces and places strategy.

"I will continue to strongly monitor and expect stronger returns on ratepayer investment in economic development including the work of Whanganui & Partners, the flight school, GasNet, and the port development," she said.

Baker-Hogan is a former rowing champion and was the first woman to win gold for New Zealand at the World Rowing Championships in 1991. She is a trained radiographer and runs a medical practice with her osteopath husband Shaun Hogan.

If re-elected, what do you want to be judged on after your first year?

I want to ensure the new velodrome track is built on time and within budget. I will advocate for more appropriate housing for the homeless away from freedom camping sites.

How will you do that?

By ensuring they are immediately prioritised by the mayor and council and seeking improved accountability and transparency for our community.