Hunterville couple grateful for rescue helicopter's help with sick baby

An emergency trip from the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter may have saved baby Harry's life. Photo / Supplied

Whilst most spent Easter this year relaxing at home during the Covid-19 lockdown, a Hunterville couple were worried for their infant son's life.

Sophie and Sam Hurley spent Easter Saturday with their baby boy Harry, who had been vomiting since his routine immunisation on the Thursday prior.

The six-week-old has had many issues since birth and had been previously admitted to hospital for similar unexplained symptoms.

A vaccine reaction was suggested as the cause of Harry's declining health. Unconvinced the immunisations were solely to blame, Sophie leaned on her maternal instincts and persisted.

Healthline called an ambulance and during the 111 call, Harry's health rapidly deteriorated and he passed out.

Sophie began CPR on her baby son and, terrified he wouldn't survive, pleaded with the operator to send the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter.

"We felt absolute relief once the chopper arrived as our remote location would have delayed a road ambulance," Sophie said

It was not known at the time, but Harry had suffered a bowel malrotation.

Sophie and her baby son were flown to Whanganui Hospital, typically a 90-minute drive but less than 15 minutes by air.

"Time was of the essence; we were told Harry only had six hours before he could have died," Sophie said.

Harry spent three hours in Whanganui Hospital before a decision was made to move him to Wellington Hospital for diagnosis and treatment.

After a series of tests, it was revealed that Harry had a twisted bowel resulting in a severe malrotation.

A 20-strong medical team rushed the baby into surgery and corrected his bowel and removed his appendix, which hadn't formed in the right region.

Based on her experience, Sophie urged parents to be confident in their own instincts.

"I would say to mothers and fathers to trust your gut, he was seen by so many doctors, they all said that yellow vomit was okay. Make people aware of this being new parents. It is not common, but it is out there."

The Hurleys expressed their gratitude for the service and crew on the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter.

"The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter medic was so kind and reassuring. We are so thankful for what you do. After everything we have gone through, we can't thank you enough."