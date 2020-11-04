Car crashes into building on Wicksteed St in central Whanganui

The crash happened around 9.45am. Photo / Bevan Conley

A car crash on Wicksteed St in central Whanganui gave local businesses a big fright on Thursday morning.

The car crashed into the front of Kate Joblin and Co Accountants building around 9.45am.

Emergency services responded immediately, with police, a fire engine and ambulance all at the scene.

A person who was picking up her prescription from the pharmacy across the road said it sounded like a bomb going off.

A worker from Wanganui Eye Care next door said they didn't see anything but heard a big loud noise.

"I was on the phone to a customer and I had to cut him off. I was like, 'Sorry, but I think a car has crashed into a building next door'."

They recalled a similar accident that occurred involving their building around 10 years ago.

Two patients were assessed and treated at the scene.