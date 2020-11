Emergency services were called to the scene. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of London and Grey streets in Whanganui.

Police constable Stu Bourne said the driver of one of the vehicles failed to stop at a red light on London Street and collided with a vehicle on a green light travelling along Grey St.

The road has since reopened.

Bourne was unsure how many occupants were in each vehicle.