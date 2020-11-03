Gas leak shuts down Wilson Street in Whanganui

Wilson St is closed between Maria Pl Ext and Ridgway St for the next hour or so whilst crews repair a gas leak. Photo / Bevan Conley

Traffic is being diverted away from Wilson St in Whanganui due to a gas leak.

Fire and Emergency were called to the scene around 2.10pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Wanganui Fire Service Senior Station Officer Craig Gardner said the road has been blocked off from Maria Place Ext to Ridgway St as crews begin repairs.

"The contractors shoring has given way and then caused movement in the gas pipe and it has pulled it and released the leak," he said.

"We've cordoned off the road and the contractors are using digging equipment without machinery."

Gardner said they were going to isolate the main at both ends and then carry out the repair.

The road was closed for just over an hour as the gas leak was being fixed.