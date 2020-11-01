Mainstreet Whanganui on the hunt for Christmas Parade floats

Organisers of this year's Christmas Parade are on the hunt for floats. Photo / Lewis Gardner

With just over 50 days until the most anticipated day of the year, Mainstreet Whanganui is gearing up for this year's Christmas Parade, putting the call out for floats.

The parade on Saturday, December 12, is set to draw hundreds from across the Whanganui district.

Mainstreet Whanganui events, marketing and promotions manager Kelly Scarrow said the parade is always an exciting event to organise.

"It's been going for as long as I can remember," Scarrow said.

"I remember being in the parade when I was 5. It's iconic in Whanganui.

"It's grown over the past few years. Last year we had 36 floats and we're hoping to beat that this year. It's lots of fun."

Scarrow said anyone can enter a float, as long as they meet the terms and conditions.

"For us it's about reflecting our community within the parade, be it businesses, organisations, religious groups, whoever. If they've got something to celebrate that is Christmas themed, then we absolutely welcome them."

As in previous years, three prizes are up for grabs during the parade, including best costume, best float and best walking float. Each award includes a prize of $200.

Scarrow said the event is always a highlight for the community, and a great excuse for a day out.

"It's always a massive turnout that grows every year. It's something the community looks forward to.

"It's a time to come together as a community and celebrate. It's a great afternoon out in the town centre, and then you can go shopping afterwards. What's not to like?"

The parade is at 2pm on Saturday, December 12. Anyone interested in registering a float can email kelly@mainstreetwhanganui.co.nz. Floats must be registered by December 5.