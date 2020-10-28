Leaders confident of Whanganui wins in Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards

Victoria Ave was nominated by Whanganui District councillor Helen Craig and Mainstreet Whanganui. Photo / 123RF

Whanganui also has finalists in the Best Street and best Community Group awards at the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards.

Whanganui beat Hutt City in 2019 and this year will go head-to-head against Hamilton for the title.

Rangiora St and Victoria Ave are also finalists for the Best Street Award. They are up against Main St in Cambridge.

Progress Castlecliff has also been recognised, being one of the three finalists for the Community Group Award.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said he was confident the city could defend its 2019 title but warned people not to underestimate Hamilton.

"For all the jokes about Hamilton, they have done a lot of really good work there," he said.

Whanganui District councillor Helen Craig who, alongside Mainstreet Whanganui, nominated Victoria Ave, said there was a high chance either Victoria Ave or Rangiora St would take out the Best Street Award.

Extensive work has gone into Rangiora St over the last 12 months, including planting, building a new tempered glass bus shelter and murals. Photo / Lynne Douglas

"It's a shame they have both entered in the same year. It's just how it happens when you have a culmination of finishing everything and both those streets have had a lot of work done leading up to this last year. They are both worthy of winning. I won't be sad as long as one of them wins."

Craig said the awards were just recognition for the work that has been done on the streets.

"The winning of the award is the cherry on the top. I'm supporting both to win."

Craig credited the behind the scenes work of Mainstreet Whanganui in keeping the street clean and tidy.

McDouall was also confident either Rangiora St or Victoria Ave would take out the Best Street award.

"If you look back at Victoria Ave in the late 80s and early 90s, Victoria Ave was nothing. It has an energy and a vibrancy now.

"As for Rangiora St, the work they have done there is incredible. The planting is phenomenal. The attention to detail they have done with the bus stop and the murals is incredible."

Being nominated in consecutive year's emphasised the need to not rest on laurels, said McDouall.

"It demands a headspace of continuous improvement. To keep getting nominated demands that."

The awards are being livestreamed from 6pm-7pm on the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Facebook page.