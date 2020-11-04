Whanganui High School students' fashion competition cancelled

Whanganui High School students showing off their designs. From left, Stephanie Waghorn, Haley Bardell, teacher Kirsty Fecteau, Riley Heka and Bianca Ross. Photo / Bevan Conley

After spending the year perfecting their designs, students at Whanganui High School wouldn't let the cancellation of a prestigious fashion competition stop them showing off their designs.

With the postponement of the annual Hokonui Fashion Awards to next year, students in teacher Kirsty Fecteau's fashion design class were left all dressed up with nowhere to go.

The group of students, ranging from Year 10 to Year 12, designed and built from scratch their outfits, many of which were upcycled, using recycled materials to form much of the design.

One Year 10 student, Riley Heka, designed an almost fully denim outfit, complete with jeans and square overalls.

"I literally just started ripping jeans and other things all together. Basically instead of buying new items, it's about buying used materials and making new garments out of that.

"It didn't turn out completely how I imagined it, but I'm really happy with it."

Year 12 student Stephanie Waghorn created an entire ball gown, complete with exotic leaves and a pearl-covered base, which took "days" to complete.

"I wanted to do something to do with nature, ivy and make it flowy. The dress is kind of inspired by nature, fairy tales and organic architecture as well."

The dress was designed for a "formal occasion", with striking similarities to a wedding dress.

All of the outfits, alongside a portion of bookwork, are marked and go towards the students' NCEA qualifications. Most of the garments received excellence grades.

Fecteau, who has been teaching the subject for two years, says about 125 students take fashion design as a subject at the school, and she is expecting it to rise next year.

"It's a fantastic subject to teach."

Fecteau says she was really inspired by her students' work.

"They're amazing. They've excelled beyond what I thought they could do.

"They should be really proud."