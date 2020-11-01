Website of the Year

Large scrub fire tackled on Waiouru Military Camp base

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Photo / File

The Waiouru Army Fire Force is battling a large scrub fire on the military base.

Fire and Emergency was alerted to the fire around 3pm on Sunday, with numerous crews still on site tackling the blaze on Monday.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fire is around 465ha and is likely to escalate through the day.

There was no information regarding how the fire started.

