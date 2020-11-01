Large scrub fire tackled on Waiouru Military Camp base

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Photo / File

The Waiouru Army Fire Force is battling a large scrub fire on the military base.

Fire and Emergency was alerted to the fire around 3pm on Sunday, with numerous crews still on site tackling the blaze on Monday.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fire is around 465ha and is likely to escalate through the day.

There was no information regarding how the fire started.