Large scrub fire tackled on Waiouru Military Camp base
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Photo / File
The Waiouru Army Fire Force is battling a large scrub fire on the military base.
Fire and Emergency was alerted to the fire around 3pm on Sunday, with numerous crews still on site tackling the blaze on Monday.
A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fire is around 465ha and is likely to escalate through the day.
There was no information regarding how the fire started.