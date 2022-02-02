MetService is warning of heavy rain in Taihape, as well as Taranaki and Taumarunui. Photo / NZME

Taihape has been issued a heavy rain watch for Saturday.

Taranaki, Taumarunui and Taihape have all been issued the watch notice from the MetService.

Periods of heavy rain with accumulations that approach warning criteria have been forecast.

The MetService said an active front, preceded by a strong and very moist north to

northwesterly flow, is expected to move slowly northwards over the South Island from Thursday to Saturday.

The heaviest rain was expected in Westland and Buller, where red warnings remain in force, meaning significant impacts are likely.

"Heavy rain can cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly," the MetService message said.

"Widespread flooding and slips are possible, and driving conditions could be hazardous during the event."

People were strongly advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts, MetService said.