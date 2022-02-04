Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Gareth Carter: Hot, hot, hot – Making your garden thrive in the heat

6 minutes to read
The use of mulch stops the sun having direct contact with the soil and reduces water loss directly from the soil. Photo / File

The use of mulch stops the sun having direct contact with the soil and reduces water loss directly from the soil. Photo / File

By
Gareth Carter


Food and water are the two critical factors for making our plants and gardens grow healthy. It is at this time of year when many underestimate how much water some plants need to thrive. The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.