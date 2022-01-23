Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui District Council appoints climate change and sustainability officer

3 minutes to read
Caroline Arrowsmith shoots down Drews Ave on her electric bike. Photo / Bevan Conley

Laurel Stowell
By
Reporter

In two years' time, Caroline Arrowsmith wants Whanganui District Council to be setting an example in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

She'd also like to see an energetic and hopeful community drive toward sustainability and resilience.

