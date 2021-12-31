Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Ruapehu leads push for North Island passenger rail

4 minutes to read
The Raurimu spiral is the North Island main trunk line's biggest engineering feat. Photo / Supplied

The Raurimu spiral is the North Island main trunk line's biggest engineering feat. Photo / Supplied

Laurel Stowell
By
Laurel Stowell

Reporter

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron is leading a group of councils that want a passenger rail service between Auckland and Wellington.

The service would cost about $1 billion to set up. It would need to be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.