Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Dogs pose a threat to blue duck breeding at Ruatiti Domain in Ruapehu district

3 minutes to read
Blue ducks (whio) were released into Manganui O Te Ao River at Ruatiti in 2014. Photo / NZME

Blue ducks (whio) were released into Manganui O Te Ao River at Ruatiti in 2014. Photo / NZME

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Ruatiti Domain in the Ruapehu district has been busy over the summer months, but a particular type of visitor is making a regular appearance, despite being banned.

Dogs are not permitted between the start of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.