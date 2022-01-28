Voyager 2021 media awards
Former Whanganui Athletic player Tesco Grunwald signs semi-professional deal in Australia

Former Wanganui City and Whanganui Athletic standout Tesco Grunwald has signed a contract with third division Australian side, Wynnum Wolves FC. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Logan Tutty
By
Logan Tutty

Multimedia journalist

Former Whanganui football standout Tesco Grunwald is looking forward to testing himself in a new environment across the ditch.

He has signed a semi-professional contract with Brisbane's Wynnum Wolves who compete in the Football Queensland

