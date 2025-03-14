I was joined by my parents- my father an avid mountain-biker and my mother a fellow novice.

Old Coach Road and Te Ara Mangawhero offer a short taster of the Mountains to Sea trail. Photo / Olivia Reid

The first step of our adventure was to pick up our hire bikes from mountain-biking and snow sports store TCB.

The team made sure we were comfortable on our bikes and talked us through the trail map. They pointed out significant places to stop and difficult sections to be aware of.

We were dropped at the Horopito end of the track by the shuttle, which meant a one way trip that would take us to town and near the start of the Te Ara Mangawhero trail.

The Old Coach Road gives you a bit of everything, from smooth to shaky surfaces, bush to train tracks, with a taste of history and infrastructure along the way.

The Taonui Viaduct is a stunning feature of the Old Coach Road section of the Mountains to Sea trail. Photo / Olivia Reid

The first landmark - and my favourite part of the trail - was the spectacular Taonui Viaduct. The burnt red stands out against the green surroundings.

Along the trail is the Hāpuawhenua Viaduct, an impressive 45m high and open for visitors to walk across.

Other features include an old railway tunnel and information placards that allow riders to customise their experience. I stopped at the viaducts and otherwise rode through but those wanting a history lesson and some sightseeing were able to make stops and take their time on the trail.

Hapuawhenua Viaduct on the Old Coach Road section of the Mountains to Sea Trail is 45 metres high. Photo / Olivia Reid

The original cobbled road built of sett stones from the 1880’s forms part of the trail. The stones do a great job esting your bike’s suspension and your brain’s durability.

Once I was able to trust that a large rock or tree root wouldn’t throw me off my bike my ride became a lot less daunting.

The Horopito end of the Old Coach Road is 170m higher altitude than Ohakune, making a lot of the trail a descent but there are some uphills to tackle.

My parents and I rode e-bikes which were a lifesaver and allowed me to ride a trail I genuinely would have struggled to complete with a standard bike.

Being able to power up the bike when an incline appeared let me fly up hills I would usually have to slowly walk my bike up.

The end of the trail took us back into Ohakune. An easy one minute ride, says Google Maps, to reach , The Powderkeg Restaurant and Franks Eatery & Bar.

After a 15km ride, we were very thankful to have a good meal and cider before starting the next trail.

A two-minute ride back up the road had us at the start of the Te Ara Mangawhero trail, marked by a Māori archway.

The newly-opened Te Ara Mangawhero extension of the Mountains to Sea trail is in pristine condition.

The trail was considerably smoother than Old Coach Road. Other than a road crossing and a couple of sharp turns, the trail made for an easy ride.

We rode the trail on the tail end of summer, meaning the track was dry and stable. However, the alpine environment’s changeable weather means riders are urged to be cautious and check the trail status before heading out.

Te Ara Mangawhero features historical aspects that include remnants of an old village, logging field, and tramway.

The Te Ara Mangawhero extension of the Mountains to Sea trail takes riders through an old logging field. Photo / Olivia Reid

Stunning bush paths and views of Mt Ruapehu are the iconic features on this ride. Although, we missed out on the mountain view because of cloud coverage.

As only half of the trail has been completed we eventually came to an abrupt stop and had to turn around to cycle back.

The second part of the Te Ara Mangawhero track will travel up Mt Ruapehu to the Massey University Alpine Club hut (MUAC), just below the Tūroa ski field. The two sections combined will make the trail distance 29.5km in total.

One of two sections of the Te Ara Mangawhero extension of the Mountains to Sea trail is open to riders. Photo / Olivia Reid

The track was essentially spotless with very few tyre marks, trail-wear, and no rubbish. A sign of how new it is and the goal to make the track an eco-tourism destination.

Government funding and consents are crucial for the trail’s completion. Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton estimates it will attract 50,000 users per section annually and $36 million a year.

Overall, this was a successful adventure. The e-bike helped me finish two rides with ease, the relatively wide and clean paths kept my usual mountain biking nerves away, and I got to experience some incredible views.

The trails led right into Ohakune’s township which made the trip easy in terms of food, accommodation, and shuttles.

These trails are the perfect taster to the Mountain to Sea trail as they allow you to test your fitness and bravery which will help you decide whether you want to do the full multi-day trip in the future.

To learn more about the trails visit mountainstosea.nz

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.