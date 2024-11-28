An incident happened on the Old Coach Road. Photo / Supplied

The Department of Conservation is cracking down on illegal dirt-biking following an incident on the Mountain to Sea trail where rangers were abused.

Rangers attempted to speak to two people illegally dirt-biking on Old Coach Road, a heritage site near Ohakune, on November 18.

One of the riders started doing wheelies and used their front tyre to push one of the rangers towards the railway barrier before fleeing the scene.

The rangers were not injured and the incident was reported to police.

DoC stated that although the incident was isolated, any motorised vehicle users on these tracks were putting other trail users and wildlife at risk.