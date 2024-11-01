The projects had come with hurdles such as finances, permissions and policy changes, such as allowing cycling in the national park.

The completion of Te Ara Mangawhero’s first stage was “another massive step forward for everybody”, Twyman said.

The trail was an eco-tourism attraction that aimed not only to have a minimal impact on the environment but also to contribute to, and educate about, conservation efforts, Ngāti Rangi Pou Ārahi Helen Leahy said.

“This trail is kaitiakitanga in action.”

Instead of widening Ohakune Mountain Rd to allow for cyclists, which would have required removing trees, the project chose to build the trail on the former tramway, lessening the environmental impact.

Dodge Contracting worked alongside Ngāti Rangi to construct the trail.

Riding the Te Ara Mangawhero tramway.

Pae Whakahaumaru team leader Te Hiiringa Tane Mareikura said Dodge’s knowledge in trail building “has been invaluable and we are extremely grateful for Tim and the whole Dodge team for their hard mahi”.

For the Ngāti Rangi iwi, the trail was ancestrally significant.

“Being exposed to new parts of our whenua that many uri have never seen before, experiencing new landscapes and standing where our ancestors once stood has been breathtaking and surreal,” Mareikura said.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton hoped that, after a couple of difficult seasons, the new trail would bring more tourism to Ruapehu.

He said it was estimated Te Ara Mangawhero would attract 50,000 users per section annually and $36 million a year.

“It will attract visitors, create jobs, support businesses and showcase the beauty and cultural heritage of our district.”

Twyman said Government support would be needed to continue the development of the Mountain to Sea trail.

“If we can get the permissions through and find the financial support, then we hope to keep going and not stop.”

Phase two of the Te Ara Mangawhero trail and the Te Hangāruru trail are the next projects.

Te Hangāruru will pass through Waimarino/National Park and the Pōkākā alpine eco-sanctuary owned by the Uenuku iwi.

The completion of phase one of the Te Ara Mangawhero trail was an important step for the future of the next projects, Twyman said.

“It proved that we could build a really good trail, on a sensitive alpine environment, in a national park, and we’ve done that.”

Highlights of the trail include learning about cultural heritage and volcanic geology, views of Mt Ruapehu, and being accessible for all ages.

The trail starts at the base of Ohakune Mountain Rd then weaves through the forest to join with the Mangawhero Forest Walk. Following this are the Bennett and Punch Tramway, wetlands and finally a 19-metre bridge.

The trail is intermediate level, but labelled family-friendly, and is open to visitors through all seasons.

Twyman urged people to visit the track for hiking or cycling.

“It’s the kind of place you can just lose your heart in.”

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.