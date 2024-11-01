A group of Ngāti Rangi riders enjoying the Te Ara Mangawhero trail.
Te Ara Mangawhero, an extension of the Mountain to Sea Ngā Ara Tūhono Great Ride, is now open.
The new 11.4-kilometre section is the first of two parts to make up the 21.4km eco-tourism hiking and cycling trail connecting Tūroa and Ohakune on Mt Ruapehu.
It was officially opened this afternoon by Conservation, Māori Development and Māori Crown Relations Minister Tama Potaka.
The trail was created in a collaboration between Ngāti Rangi, the Department of Conservation and Ruapehu District Council with support from the NZ Cycle Trail Enhancement Fund and the Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit – Kānoa.
The Mountain to Sea trail, which goes through the Ruapehu and Whanganui districts, was opened in 2012 by Prime Minister John Key but the “origins of thinking” went back to 2009, trail champion Lynley Twyman said.
The projects had come with hurdles such as finances, permissions and policy changes, such as allowing cycling in the national park.
The completion of Te Ara Mangawhero’s first stage was “another massive step forward for everybody”, Twyman said.
The trail was an eco-tourism attraction that aimed not only to have a minimal impact on the environment but also to contribute to, and educate about, conservation efforts, Ngāti Rangi Pou Ārahi Helen Leahy said.
Instead of widening Ohakune Mountain Rd to allow for cyclists, which would have required removing trees, the project chose to build the trail on the former tramway, lessening the environmental impact.
Dodge Contracting worked alongside Ngāti Rangi to construct the trail.
Pae Whakahaumaru team leader Te Hiiringa Tane Mareikura said Dodge’s knowledge in trail building “has been invaluable and we are extremely grateful for Tim and the whole Dodge team for their hard mahi”.
For the Ngāti Rangi iwi, the trail was ancestrally significant.
“Being exposed to new parts of our whenua that many uri have never seen before, experiencing new landscapes and standing where our ancestors once stood has been breathtaking and surreal,” Mareikura said.
Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton hoped that, after a couple of difficult seasons, the new trail would bring more tourism to Ruapehu.
He said it was estimated Te Ara Mangawhero would attract 50,000 users per section annually and $36 million a year.
“It will attract visitors, create jobs, support businesses and showcase the beauty and cultural heritage of our district.”
Twyman said Government support would be needed to continue the development of the Mountain to Sea trail.
The trail starts at the base of Ohakune Mountain Rd then weaves through the forest to join with the Mangawhero Forest Walk. Following this are the Bennett and Punch Tramway, wetlands and finally a 19-metre bridge.
The trail is intermediate level, but labelled family-friendly, and is open to visitors through all seasons.
Twyman urged people to visit the track for hiking or cycling.
“It’s the kind of place you can just lose your heart in.”
Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.