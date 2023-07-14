Te Ara o Mangawhero will provide a unique experience of the forested areas between Ohakune and Tūroa. Photo / NZME

Te Ara o Mangawhero will provide a unique experience of the forested areas between Ohakune and Tūroa. Photo / NZME

Ruapehu iwi Ngāti Rangi has announced the start of the long-awaited eco-tourism initiative, Te Ara o Mangawhero.

Resource consent has been approved for the 21km walking and cycling trail connecting Tūroa and Ohakune, flanking Mt Ruapehu.

Ngāti Rangi board chairman Whetu Moataane said Te Ara Mangawhero enables the iwi to fulfil important obligations as tangata tiaki o te taiao (environmental custodians) in the trail’s development, operation and servicing.

“Te Ara o Mangawhero will enable regular, meaningful and vital reconnection of Ngāti Rangi to Koro [Mt Ruapehu], te awa o Mangawhero, other maunga, the native bush and all its inhabitants in Te Waonui ā Tāne. It affirms our rights to care [for] and protect these taonga - this is kaitiakitanga [guardianship and conservation] in action,” Moataane said.

The project will be led by the manager of the Pae Whakahaumaru group within Ngāti Rangi, Dave Kereti.

“Most of the trail winds along the historic Bennet and Punch tramline,” Kereti said.

“Te Ara Mangawhero embodies the dreams of our tupuna; to walk, play and enjoy the majestic landscape we share with the wider community. Building, preparing and walking Te Ara Mangawhero is all about celebrating and uplifting the House of Paerangi [Ngāti Rangi uri and hāpori]. We can’t wait to start.”

It is predicted the completed trail will be used by around 41,000 people annually.

“Te Ara o Mangawhero has a range of important environmental and ecological features such as podocarp forests, trout spawning waterways and rare plant species,” Kereti said.

“Ruapehu WorX, working alongside Edifice Structures, will be installing a series of bridges over the Mangawhero River and its tributaries, providing a unique lens into the beautiful forests around us.”

The trail will enable a connection with Mt Ruapehu and the unique flora and fauna of the area while providing eco-tourism experiences. Photo / Bevan Conley

Kereti said although the project was ambitious, the importance of contributing to a lasting legacy was paramount.

Mountains to Sea Trail champion Lynley Twyman said it was thrilling to see the eco-tourism venture reach this stage.

“It is exciting to see Te Ara Mangawhero come to fruition,” she said.

“We are pleased to celebrate this iwi-led trail project on Ngāti Rangi rohe, conserving and showcasing the unique environment and sharing the stories of this incredibly special place. We are looking forward to welcoming manuhiri and locals to connect along this path on their journey once it is complete.”

Te Ara Mangawhero is one of eight sections that connect the Mountains to the Sea – Ngā Ara Tūhono Great Ride, as part of the wider Ngā Haerenga New Zealand Cycle Trails.

Te Ara Mangawhero received government support from the Provincial Growth Fund (managed by Kānoa, MBIE’s regional economic development and investment unit), Ruapehu District Council and the New Zealand Cycle Trails Extension and Enhancement Fund to activate the development of shared-use trails between two sections of Te Ara Mangawhero.

Everyone associated with the work leading up to the development of the trail is invited to gather at 1 Mountain Rd, Ohakune, on Tuesday, July 18, at 10am for the turning of the first sod - kari ana te whenua.