Shared pathways along the Whanganui section of the Ngā Ara Tūhono Mountains to Sea Cycle Trail will not be finished any time soon after funding cuts to cycling and walking programmes.
Whanganui District Council transport manager Mark Allingham said there were still sections to complete at the Castlecliff end of the Mountains to Sea (MTS) trail, as well as a long section on Somme Parade from the Aramoho Cemetery to the Aramoho Rail Bridge.
Allingham said the change in Government priorities meant no funding had been allocated for the $2.18 million requested to finish the work.
“The council is currently considering how shared pathway maintenance and construction work will be funded.
“It is likely that unfinished sections, such as the section between 505 Heads Rd and Wharf St, will be completed at a slower rate as funding allows.”
Allingham said the trail MTS was a significant New Zealand Great Ride and a major drawcard, attracting local and international tourists to Whanganui.
It begins in the Ruapehu district, with options to start at Ohakune or National Park Village with a boat ride to bridge an unrideable section along the Whanganui River, and ends at the North Mole in Castlecliff.
He said almost 2km of shared pathway was built in Castlecliff last year.
“Over the last three years, $3.67m was approved for walking and cycling improvements in Whanganui with $1.36m spent on the Mountains to Sea pathway.”
Trail champion Lynley Twyman said in the past, people were not riding the Castlecliff section of the trail because they felt unsafe but most of it was now off the road.
“It’s not perfect but it’s significantly better than it was,” she said.
“Riding around Heads Rd was pretty awful - you’re on a bike in an area that has primarily industrial heavy traffic like trucks.
“They aren’t really looking for bikes because it wasn’t set up to be bike-friendly anyway.”
She said the Whanganui River Rd and Upokongaro to the North Mole sections of the trail were “absolutely critical” to tourism infrastructure in the district.
