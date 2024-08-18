“We have to find other funding streams. Where they come from? We just don’t know at this stage.”

Councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan said the council had not maximised opportunities when funding for shared pathways was available.

She said other districts had “really got ahead”.

“We made good progress but, for example, the whole Upokongaro cycleway — completing a round circuit there would make a huge difference to our wider community.”

Holmes said funding those projects was “a balancing act”.

He said the money council invested in shared pathways had a negative impact on other pavements and footpath programmes.

Construction of the final Whanganui section of the Ngā Ara Tūhono Mountains to Sea Cycle Trail — from the western end of Gilberd St to the end of Short St/Tregenna St — began this year.

A report to the committee says there had been a concerted effort to deliver shared pathways from the city to the North Mole.

Due to an agreement not being secured with adjacent property owners and occupiers, the Gilberd St stopbank section was temporarily diverted towards the rail corridor closer to Heads Rd, instead of the preferred longer-term goal of continuing along the stopbank adjacent to Waimarie meats.

“The section has been deferred until a resolution has been agreed between (council) and the owner of Waimarie Meats,” it says.

A shared pathway running from the Dublin St Bridge to Spier St was finished last year.

Sixty per cent of the $560,000 cost was provided from NZTA’s low-cost low-risk (walking and cycling) budget.

A $2.4 million shared pathway along Rapanui Rd from State Highway 3 to Mowhanau was included in the council’s draft long-term plan, but has now been cut.

Instead, $500,000 of provisional capital funding has been allocated for 2032 to enable community stakeholders to commence fundraising.

Deputy Mayor Helen Craig said the Dublin St Bridge-to-Spier St stretch of pathway was “just wonderful”.

“We have some fantastic cycleways and walkways that have come our way over the last 10 years,” she said.

“It’s made a huge difference and I think the council team has done sterling in facilitating all of those.”

Craig said she was looking forward to a future council report with an overview of Whanganui’s pathway network, and “where we perhaps have gaps”.

In a letter to local authorities last year, Brown said he told NZTA to halt work on cycling and walking initiatives.

“I have given notice to NZTA to end its work on these programmes, and to not commit any further funding to local authorities (beyond existing contractual obligations) to develop these programmes,” it said.

The council report said during the 2023-24 financial year, 23 schools took part in its Let’s Go Programme.

“In total 3054 students have participated in the cycle skills programme and scooter skills programme during the last 12 months.

“Of those, 960 students were trained at beginners’ level, 1109 students at grade 1 level, and 953 students at grade 2 level.”

Holmes said it was unlikely the Government would continue to help fund the programme.

