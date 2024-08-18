The council has been relying on 60% subsidy from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) to build the network, but Government funding will be cut for 2024-27, with Transport Minister Simeon Brown focusing instead on the Pothole Prevention Fund.
Council interim transport manager Brent Holmes told its operations and performance committee NZTA’s subsidy had been vital.
“Otherwise we are restricted to our local share and that is under massive pressure,” he said.
“I was delighted by the announcement from Minister Simeon Brown about new funding in the Pothole Prevention Fund, but we are facing the chop elsewhere.
A report to the committee says there had been a concerted effort to deliver shared pathways from the city to the North Mole.
Due to an agreement not being secured with adjacent property owners and occupiers, the Gilberd St stopbank section was temporarily diverted towards the rail corridor closer to Heads Rd, instead of the preferred longer-term goal of continuing along the stopbank adjacent to Waimarie meats.
“The section has been deferred until a resolution has been agreed between (council) and the owner of Waimarie Meats,” it says.
“I have given notice to NZTA to end its work on these programmes, and to not commit any further funding to local authorities (beyond existing contractual obligations) to develop these programmes,” it said.
The council report said during the 2023-24 financial year, 23 schools took part in its Let’s Go Programme.
“In total 3054 students have participated in the cycle skills programme and scooter skills programme during the last 12 months.
“Of those, 960 students were trained at beginners’ level, 1109 students at grade 1 level, and 953 students at grade 2 level.”
Holmes said it was unlikely the Government would continue to help fund the programme.
