The 3m wide cycle path heading out to the North Mole is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. Photo / Bevan Conley

Cyclists will soon be able to test out the final Whanganui section of the Ngā Ara Tūhono Mountains to Sea Cycle Trail.

Whanganui District Council interim transportation manager Brent Holmes said the section of 3m-wide concrete path was expected to be fully completed in the coming weeks.

The route begins from the western end of Gilberd St and finishes at the end of Short St/Tregenna St.

It will tie in with a recently constructed path along the Whanganui River near the North Mole.

Holmes said the final cycle route would not go through the working port as it was “unable to safely and securely accommodate the shared pathway”.