Nolan said she has a lot of respect for the Chiefs Manawa coaching staff which includes head coach Dwayne Sweeney as well as her former Kihikihi and Waikato teammate Carla Hohepa.

Waikato's Kiriana Nolan scores against the Bay of Plenty Volcanix at FMG Stadium Waikato earlier in 2024. Photo / Photosport

She was overwhelmed by the news of securing a fulltime squad spot.

“It’s pretty unreal to be honest, when Sweens [Dwayne Sweeney] approached me, I tried not to cry,” Nolan said.

“I’m speechless – with everything they know and how much they care for us outside of rugby as well – they’re true legends.”

Nolan’s favourite part of being involved with the 2024 squad was being around the experienced players.

“It’s amazing to pick their brains and see what they see on the field. Everyone is committed, you’re really fighting for a position,” Nolan said.

“I can’t wait to get better and improve my skills. When you get offered a fulltime contract, it’s all you focus on. Everything improves and you’ve got the right guidance around you.”

Nolan said her Waikato FPC coach James Semple “really contributed” to the player she has become over the past five years.

“He’s got a lot of love for the game. An hour before training, he’s out there helping me kick, helping with my passes, going through every situation with me. He’s helped me become the player I am today.”

She said she was also grateful for having Chelsea Semple to bounce ideas off.

The pair interchange between first five-eighth and second five-eighth and Chelsea’s experience was invaluable to her.

Whether in the 10 or 12 jersey, Nolan is excited for the 2025 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki season and representing the wider region.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.