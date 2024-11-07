“He’s got a lot of love for the game. An hour before training, he’s out there helping me kick, helping with my passes, going through every situation with me. He’s helped me become the player I am today.”
She said she was also grateful for having Chelsea Semple to bounce ideas off.
The pair interchange between first five-eighth and second five-eighth and Chelsea’s experience was invaluable to her.
Whether in the 10 or 12 jersey, Nolan is excited for the 2025 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki season and representing the wider region.
Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.