Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News / Sport

Super Rugby Aupiki 2025: Chiefs Manawa name Kihikihi’s Kiriana Nolan in squad

Jesse Wood
By
Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read
Kiriana Nolan has earned her first fulltime Sky Super Rugby Aupiki contract after being included in the 2025 Chiefs Manawa squad. Photo / Chiefs Rugby Club

Kiriana Nolan has earned her first fulltime Sky Super Rugby Aupiki contract after being included in the 2025 Chiefs Manawa squad. Photo / Chiefs Rugby Club

Kihikihi Rugby Sports Club’s Kiriana Nolan, 22, has earned her first fulltime Sky Super Rugby Aupiki contract after being included in the 2025 Chiefs Manawa squad.

After an impressive 2024 provincial campaign with Waikato, the young first five-eighth joins Kihikihi clubmate, veteran Waikato FPC title-winning captain Chyna Hohepa, in the Manawa crew.

Although considered a rookie, Chiefs Manawa No 58 - Nolan - already has three Chiefs Manawa caps under her belt after appearing as injury cover earlier this year.

She made her debut against South Island franchise Matatū, while her first starting game was on Easter Saturday against the Blues at FMG Stadium Waikato.

At the provincial level, she made her Waikato women’s debut in 2019 and has amassed 17 games and 22 points.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Nolan said she has a lot of respect for the Chiefs Manawa coaching staff which includes head coach Dwayne Sweeney as well as her former Kihikihi and Waikato teammate Carla Hohepa.

Waikato's Kiriana Nolan scores against the Bay of Plenty Volcanix at FMG Stadium Waikato earlier in 2024. Photo / Photosport
Waikato's Kiriana Nolan scores against the Bay of Plenty Volcanix at FMG Stadium Waikato earlier in 2024. Photo / Photosport

She was overwhelmed by the news of securing a fulltime squad spot.

“It’s pretty unreal to be honest, when Sweens [Dwayne Sweeney] approached me, I tried not to cry,” Nolan said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I’m speechless – with everything they know and how much they care for us outside of rugby as well – they’re true legends.”

Nolan’s favourite part of being involved with the 2024 squad was being around the experienced players.

“It’s amazing to pick their brains and see what they see on the field. Everyone is committed, you’re really fighting for a position,” Nolan said.

“I can’t wait to get better and improve my skills. When you get offered a fulltime contract, it’s all you focus on. Everything improves and you’ve got the right guidance around you.”

Nolan said her Waikato FPC coach James Semple “really contributed” to the player she has become over the past five years.

“He’s got a lot of love for the game. An hour before training, he’s out there helping me kick, helping with my passes, going through every situation with me. He’s helped me become the player I am today.”

She said she was also grateful for having Chelsea Semple to bounce ideas off.

The pair interchange between first five-eighth and second five-eighth and Chelsea’s experience was invaluable to her.

Whether in the 10 or 12 jersey, Nolan is excited for the 2025 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki season and representing the wider region.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport