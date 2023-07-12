Six players from the Kihikihi Rugby Club have been selected again for the 2023 Waikato women's FPC team - Carla Hohepa (from left) , Emma-lee Heta, Rina Paraone, Chyna Hohepa, Kiriana Nolan and Merania Paraone. Photo / Jesse Wood

The 2023 Waitomo Group: Waikato Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) squad, including six Kihikihi Rugby Sports Club reps, has been announced ahead of the Bunnings Warehouse Farah Palmer Cup kicking off.

Emma-Lee Heta, Carla Hohepa, Kiriana Nolan, Merania Paraone and Rina Paraone are all part of the squad, which will be captained by the experienced Chyna Hohepa.

Chyna Hohepa has accumulated 36 matches for Waikato and was the captain of the team when Waikato won their inaugural Farah Palmer Cup title in 2021.

The squad features six current international players with four 2023 Black Ferns squad members, Renee Holmes, Tanya Kalounivale, Kennedy Simon and Esther Tilo-Faiaoga

, while two Fijiana women’s players also feature - Bitila Tawake and local girl Jade Coates.

From the 2022 squad, 27 players have returned to play in 2023, with five players in line for major milestones this season.

Ariana Bayler is on 42 games for the province and is eight games away from achieving 50 games for Waikato, joining Victoria Makea and Chelsea Semple, who are the only two Waikato women’s players to achieve this milestone.

Other players in line for milestones this season include Kennedy Simon (33 games), Tanya Kalounivale (30), Leomie Kloppers (30) and Esther Tilo-Faiaoga (29), all of whom have a chance to reach 35 games for the province and will be rewarded with a personalised game-day jersey.

Players who have a chance to play in their 18th blazer game include Lonita Ngalu-Lavemai (15), Carla Hohepa (15) and Mia Anderson (13), while there is also a handful of players who will potentially receive a Mooloo bell for their 10th game for the province.

Thirteen players have a chance of making their debut for the province, among them are Hamilton Old Boys players Roelien du Plessis, Aaliyah Konui, Kaea Nepia and Phoenix-Tiaria Todd, Melville’s Sesilia Sakalia and Samantha Wood, Ōtorohanga’s Keighley Brough, University’s Caitlyn Crozier and Te Amo Ngata-Aerengamate, as well as Tawake from Fiji.

“The management and I are incredibly proud and excited to announce the squad we have selected for the upcoming 2023 season,” said Waikato FPC head coach Greg Smith.

“This group of athletes represents the culmination of rigorous evaluation, dedication, and teamwork. We have carefully chosen a blend of experience and fresh talent, creating a dynamic roster that showcases the depth and versatility of our team.

“Each player has demonstrated exceptional skills, unwavering commitment, and a relentless drive to succeed. With this squad we believe we are ready to tackle any obstacle in our way to achieve success this season.”

Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC kick their season off on the weekend when they travel to Rotorua to face Bay of Plenty Volcanix at Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 2.05pm.