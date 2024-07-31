Finally, Fijiana Women’s national side player Jade Coates returns after a lengthy injury to complete the eight international players.
From the 2023 squad, 25 players have returned to play in 2024 with three players in line for some major milestones.
Ariana Bayler (49 games), Emma-Lee Heta (46) and Grace Houpapa-Barrett (44) all have a chance to achieve 50 games for the province joining Victoria Edmonds and Chelsea Semple, who are the only two Waikato women’s players to reach this milestone.
Five players have the potential to play their blazer games (18 matches) this season too.
These players are Claudia Hobbs (15), Vici-Rose Green (14), Kiriana Nolan (13), Reese Anderson (12) and Leata Puni-Lio (10).
Montessa Tairakena (9), Tafiau Fetalaiga (9), Jade Coates (8), Lela Ieremia (7) and Kaea Nepia (7) could potentially receive a Mooloo bell for their 10th game for the province.
This year’s squad also features nine players who have a chance of making their debut for the province - Hamilton Old Boys player Yu Sato, Melville’s Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, Foa Samuelu and Shyrah Tuliau-Tua’a, Ōtorohanga’s Keighley Brough and University’s Logan Hauraki, Hinemaringi Scott, Sammy Spence and Rayarn Tamati.
“As we look ahead to the upcoming season, I am filled with confidence and excitement about the potential of this team,” Waikato head coach James Semple said.
“The dedication, hard work, and unity the team has shown so far have set a strong foundation for success.
“Our players are ready to rise to the challenge, and I have no doubt that we’ll achieve great things together. This team has every opportunity to overcome every obstacle and make this season one to remember.”
Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC kick their season off against Bay of Plenty Volcanix in a double header at FMG Stadium Waikato on August 10.
Kick-off is 2.05pm before the Waikato Bunnings NPC side begin their campaign at 4.35pm against the Bay of Plenty Steamers.
Season memberships are still available for purchase.
2024 Waitomo Group: Waikato Farah Palmer Cup squad:
() = caps for Waikato
* = uncapped
Mia Anderson (19) Unattached
Reese Anderson (12) Hamilton Old Boys
Ariana Bayler (49) Hamilton Old Boys
Keighley Brough (0) Ōtorohanga
Jade Coates (8) Hamilton Old Boys
Roelien du Plessis (2) Hamilton Old Boys
Victoria Edmonds (62) University
Tafiau Fetalaiga (9) Hamilton Old Boys
Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland (41) Melville – vice captain
Vici-Rose Green (14) Hamilton Old Boys
Violet Hapi-Wise (4) Suburbs
Logan Hauraki (*) University
Emma-Lee Heta (46) Ōtorohanga
Claudia Hobbs (15) University
Chyna Hohepa (41) Kihikihi - captain
Renee Holmes (24) Hamilton Old Boys
Grace Houpapa-Barrett (44) Ōtorohanga
Lela Ieremia (7) Melville
Chyann Kaitapu (1) Melville
Tanya Kalounivale (33) Hamilton Old Boys
Leomie Kloppers (35) Hamilton Old Boys
Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu (0) Melville
Ana Marsters (20) Hamilton Old Boys
Toka Natua (41) University
Kaea Nepia (7) Hamilton Old Boys
Kirana Nolan (13) Kihikhi
Finau Mafi (2) University
Rina Paraone (36) Ōtorohanga
Leata Puni-Lio (10) Hamilton Old Boys
Silia Sakalia (4) Melville
Foa Samuelu (*) Melville
Yu Sato (*) Hamilton Old Boys
Hinemaringi Scott (*) University
Chelsea Semple (50) University
Kennedy Simon (37) Hamilton Old Boys
Sammy Spence (*) University
Yu Sato (*) Hamilton Old Boys
Montessa Tairakena (9) Hamilton Old Boys
Rayarn Tamati (*) University
Shyrah Tuliau-Tua’a (*) Melville
Unavailable for selection: Olivia Holten due to injury