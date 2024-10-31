Tenika Willison has returned to the Chiefs Manawa for Sky Super Rugby Aupiki 2025. Photo / Photosport

The Chiefs Manawa have welcomed several superstars to their squad for the 2025 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki competition.

Returning to the Hamilton-based side are four-time world champion Kelly Brazier and fellow Black Ferns Sevens standout and NRLW finalist Tenika Willison.

Meanwhile, powerhouse prop Santo Taumata makes her much-anticipated return from injury.

Chiefs Manawa head coach Dwayne Sweeney said Brazier, Williams and Taumata had been “exceptional” for the Chiefs Manawa in previous seasons, so the team was excited to have them back.

“They will add to the depth and experience within our squad but also bring some healthy competition that will have everyone working hard for those starting roles.