Chiefs Manawa 2025 squad: Kelly Brazier, Tenika Willison and Santo Taumata return

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Tenika Willison has returned to the Chiefs Manawa for Sky Super Rugby Aupiki 2025. Photo / Photosport

Tenika Willison has returned to the Chiefs Manawa for Sky Super Rugby Aupiki 2025. Photo / Photosport

The Chiefs Manawa have welcomed several superstars to their squad for the 2025 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki competition.

Returning to the Hamilton-based side are four-time world champion Kelly Brazier and fellow Black Ferns Sevens standout and NRLW finalist Tenika Willison.

Meanwhile, powerhouse prop Santo Taumata makes her much-anticipated return from injury.

Chiefs Manawa head coach Dwayne Sweeney said Brazier, Williams and Taumata had been “exceptional” for the Chiefs Manawa in previous seasons, so the team was excited to have them back.

“They will add to the depth and experience within our squad but also bring some healthy competition that will have everyone working hard for those starting roles.

“I don’t want to be biased, but Waikato were immense during FPC this season and earned their title.

“We have selected several of our rookies from within that team as across the competition we feel they were the best of that next generation of players.”

Logan Hauraki and Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu are two of those exciting rookies who impressed in Waikato this season.

Kiriana Nolan also earns a fulltime spot in the squad after making her Chiefs Manawa debut earlier this year as an injury replacement.

Further experience will be added with utility back Rosie Kelly transferring from Matatū and Fiji and Waikato lock Jade Coates joining Chiefs Manawa after three seasons with the Fijian Drua in Super W.

Another international addition is Canada’s Shoshanah Seumanutafa, who was part of the Chiefs Manawa wider squad in 2024.

She impressed with Counties Manukau in FPC this year before returning to Canada to represent her country in the WXV1 tournament, where she was part of the team that defeated the Black Ferns 22-19.

The Sky Super Rugby Aupiki season will kick off on March 1, with the draw to be confirmed soon. A further three players will be named in the squad at a later date.

2025 Chiefs Manawa Squad

Ariana Bayler

Azalleyah Maaka

Charmaine Smith

Chyna Hohepa

Grace Houpapa-Barrett

Grace Kukutai

Hazel Tubic

Jade Coates*

Kate Henwood

Kelly Brazier

Kennedy Tukuafu (nee Simon)

Kiriana Nolan*

Krystal Murray

Logan Hauraki*

Luka Connor

Mererangi Paul

Mia Anderson

Reese Anderson

Renee Holmes

Rosie Kelly

Ruby Tui

Santo Taumata

Shoshanah Seumanutafa*

Tanya Kalounivale

Tenika Willison

Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu*

Vici-Rose Green

*denotes rookie

