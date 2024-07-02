Melville had gained the upper hand earlier in the season beating the Huskiez at home.

However, a loss later in the year to the Huskiez and a draw to Ōtorohanga saw Melville’s lead at the top of the ladder shrink to one competition point.

Then two convincing semifinal wins led to the pair squaring off for the third time in 2024.

Melville battled their way through the 80 minutes to clinch an end to their title drought.

They started the strongest of the two sides with tries to the competition’s leading try scorer Veisinia Fakalelu and Gabby Wainohu to take an early 10-0 lead.

This would remain the score at the halftime break.

In true defending champion form, the Huskiez bounced back strong soon after halftime to take a 13-10 lead.

A try to Leata Puni with two penalty kicks to Aaliyah Konui had the Huskiez looking good midway through the second 40.

For large parts of the second half, the Huskiez dominated Melville and the home side struggled to get any momentum to apply pressure on the defending champions.

In an eventful final 10 minutes, Chyann Kaitapu got the home side back in front through another five-pointer taking the lead 15-13.

The Huskiez were not without their chances to take a late win.

Two late penalties awarded to the Huskiez saw them take quick taps rather than attempts at goal which would have ultimately put them in front in the dying minutes.

Melville held out those heart-stopping minutes to take home the title for the first time in more than four years.