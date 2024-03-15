Cohesive Chiefs Manawa team named to face Matatū

Waikato FPC first five-eighth Kiriana Nolan is poised to make her Chiefs Manawa debut off the bench on Saturday. Photo / Photosport

Kihikihi Rugby Sports Club and Waikato Farah Palmer Cup back Kiriana Nolan is set for a potential Super Rugby Aupiki debut off the bench for the Chiefs Manawa on Saturday against Matatū.

A largely unchanged side is named for round three with minimal rotation occurring through the starting 15.

Nolan will be the only new addition to the side while her Kihikihi clubmate Chyna Hohepa moves into the No 8 jersey.

Last weekend’s debutant Reese Anderson earns a starting spot on the wing and Azalleyah Maaka steps into the midfield.

At halfback, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu starts with Ariana Bayler to provide impact.

“It’s always a tough game against Matatū. Our focus this week is on ourselves, looking inward, and doing everything we can to be a better team,” Chiefs Manawa head coach Crystal Kaua said.

“We have a lot of depth within our squad and you will see that in the changes each week, they are challenging each other and Thursdays on the field is a battle. We have another debutant this week in Kiri Nolan, a fearless young player with a big future. We are excited for her.”

The match will kick off at 4.35pm this Saturday at FMG Stadium Waikato, followed by the Gallagher Chiefs against the Fijian Drua at 7.30pm in a Chiefs Festival of Rugby.

Chiefs Manawa team to face Matatū:

1. Kate Henwood

2. Luka Connor

3. Tanya Kalounivale

4. Charmaine Smith

5. Chelsea Bremner

6. Victoria Edmonds

7. Kennedy Simon

8. Chyna Hohepa

9. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu

10. Chelsea Semple

11. Reese Anderson

12. Grace Steinmetz

13. Azalleyah Maaka

14. Ruby Tui

15. Renee Holmes

Reserves

16. Vici-Rose Green

17. Krystal Murray

18. Bitila Tawake

19. Grace Kukutai

20. Mia Anderson

21. Ariana Bayler

22. Kiriana Nolan*

23. Mererangi Paul

*potential debut

