Newly promoted HGHS Old Girls Premier gave University of Waikato Premier a run for their money despite seeing the return of their Synergy Hair Netball League players.

At the end of the first quarter University Premier led by 16 goals to 11 and they increased their lead in the second quarter with the half time score being 27 goals to 19. They again won the third quarter to be ahead 41 goals to 29, but HGHS Old Girls Premier won the final quarter by a goal. The full time score was 54 goals to 43.

For University Premier they were pleased to have their Netball League players back for the 2nd round of the competition including sisters Kate and Jessie Taylor (both Magic training partners this season) at opposite ends of the court and Kaiya Kepa in mid court. Captain Mya Meadows in the mid court had an outstanding game, creating turnovers and bringing the ball through court seamlessly.

For HGHS Old Girls they fought hard throughout the court for their first-ever Premier A game. There were glimpses of grit and skills that are exciting so the team is looking forward to their next game. There were some nice phases of play and great defensive skills.

The other close game was that between Allied HOB Collins Premier and Marist Verdettes Premier 1 with Marist ending up the victor. At end of first quarter, Marist 1 had a lead of 14 goals to 10 but at half time this had narrowed to just three goals with the half time score being 24 goals to 21. Marist 1 gained that back in the third quarter to be ahead 35 goals to 31 and won the final quarter easily.

The full time score was 52 goals to 41. For Marist 1 the team played as a complete unit end to end executing what they had been working on. Each player did their job, and all worked hard on defence. Any ball that they took they strived to keep and convert into points. The ball came through the court with quick passing and good strong drives by Leiana Tukia at wing attack and Sarah Jones at goal attack.

For Allied Premier they fought their way back into the match after a slow start. Mereana Monk at goal attack played a great game creating a lot of space in the circle and offering good front space for her feeders. Dani Close at goal keep was disruptive at the other end of the court. Allied were proud of the performance despite not walking away with the win.

Align Health Rangers Premier were too good for FTNC Premier Reserve and at half time they led 34 goals to 23. They increased their lead in the second half to win the game 72 goals to 41.

FTNC Premier, who also had players return from the Netball League, had an easy win over HGHS Langman with the half time score being 42 goals to 14 after a slow start by the school team.

HGHS Langman did win the third quarter only to lose the final quarter. The full time score was 72 goals to 34.

Premier B

Northern United Sports Club (NUSC) Mamba had a close game with St Peter’s Premier. At the end of the first quarter Mamba led by 18 goals to 14 but St Peter’s Premier came back in the second quarter and at half time the score was 31 goals to 29.

Kaiya Kepa at C for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The third quarter was close with Mamba winning this by a goal but they finished well to win the game 62 goals to 56. For Mamba, they wanted this round to count so wanted the win. The team played better together and minimal changes were made on the court which helped the team play a settled game. Eleni Sykes at goal shoot was strong and tall in the shooting circle while Wilson Rarere at goal attack shot accurately in the first quarter giving the team a great start scoring from every ball.

For St Peter’s, they were athletic and competitive but not able to sustain a consistent performance over the entire game losing momentum in the final quarter.

Despite the score, Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve and University of Waikato Premier Reserve had a good game. At half time Rangers Premier Reserve led by 35 goals to 28 but a dominant second half saw them win the game 74 goals to 48.

St Paul’s Collegiate Premier was dominant over Melville Vetora Premier leading from start to finish. At half time they led by 31 goals to 2 and they won the game 60 goals to 14.

Waikato Diocesan for Girls School Premier were ruthless in their game against Marist Verdettes Premier 2 taking the win. At half time, the score was 48 goals to 5 and they won the game with a massive score of 93 goals to 11.