“My mum was a beautiful singer and my dad loved country music so they would have loved all the shows and festivals we do.

“We travelled out to the land where I grew up to film it, which was special and gave the video a lot of significance because of it being a song about losing my parents. We went back to my childhood roots to film it. It was an emotional experience and good for the healing process.”

Shooting Star was their seventh release to radio, including a five-track EP and two subsequent singles.

Two further tracks are in the pipeline.

“We have been working with the talented Dan Cosgrove at DC Studios in Te Awamutu, who is an amazing country musician himself and producer and is helping us create a really beautiful sound for our next tracks that we’re really excited about sharing very soon.”

Later this month, Rowdy’s Rose will attend the 2024 HUGS Radio Awards, where they have been nominated for a quartet of awards.

They will also perform at the awards concert the next night.

“Following Pennsylvania, we head to Nashville to play our debut on October 30 in a songwriter’s round. We may have another Nashville gig in the pipeline too, while we are there. We really want to make the most of our opportunities,” Rosie says.

“When we get back, we are performing at Rose Sunday in Te Awamutu in November and will be doing Christmas work functions leading up to the end of the year. If people would like to book their functions in, please get in touch.”

In 2025, Rowdy’s Rose will perform again at the Bay of Islands Country Rock Festival in May as featured artists.

“We have an exciting show planned at the Cambridge Autumn Festival in April and a few other shows up our sleeves,” Rosie says.

“Considering the popularity and wonderful feedback we received following our Woolshed Theatre performance in August and our Stallions show with Jason Kerrison and Mike Conlon in September, we will have more shows coming for Te Awamutu.

“It’s an exciting time for our music. Thanks to all the community who have attended our shows, bought our merchandise, donated to our USA cause and supported us.”

The pair would like to thank the generous donors who are backing them – Alexandra Images, Carpow, and Murray and Margaret Shaw.

The music video for Shooting Star can be viewed via the Rowdy’s Rose website and YouTube channel.

“You can find our music on Spotify, Apple Music and all other streaming platforms, but the best way to hear this song is live!”

