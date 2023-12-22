Hauraki Coromandel’s year in review

Clockwise from top left: Clockwise from top left: The new SH25a bridge under construction, a 15-metre motor launch sank near Motukorure Island in Mercury Bay, podcaster Ryan Wolf and volunteers during the search for the remains of Heidi Paakkonen, Callan and Eva McMillan found a 2kg lump of kauri gum, and Star Wars Franchise star Temuera Morrison was spotted in a Whangamata cafe in the region.

Clockwise from top left: Clockwise from top left: The new SH25a bridge under construction, a 15-metre motor launch sank near Motukorure Island in Mercury Bay, podcaster Ryan Wolf and volunteers during the search for the remains of Heidi Paakkonen, Callan and Eva McMillan found a 2kg lump of kauri gum, and Star Wars Franchise star Temuera Morrison was spotted in a Whangamata cafe in the region.

In a year dominated by adverse weather Coromandel and Hauraki’s ups and downs were splashed across the HC Post’s pages.

The year started tumultuously with flooding that eventually destroyed the arterial route State Highway 25A’s Kopu-Hikuai Rd, crippling infrastructure and adding significant travel times to key locations in the district.

All (Cyclone) Hale broke loose in January, followed closely by Cyclone Gabrielles’ unwanted intrusion in February, which added to the misery, with access to the eastern seaboard restricted and leaving a list of remedial projects, including a big repair job on a 30-metre wide expanse of vital trans peninsula route Tapu-Coroglen road, and major underslips near Opoutere.

Wild weather unearthed an unfortunate sperm whale that then had to be reburied near Whitianga.

Cathedral Cove’s tracks were closed by nearly 200 rockfalls, and a tornado ripped through Waihi Beach.

Making up for events postponed during the Covid period necessitated in the annual petrol-head drawcard Repco Beach Hop being held in late March - just months after November’s event - not that retailers were complaining.

In March, three teen lifeguards visiting from Papamoa risked their safety to save a drowning tourist in Whangamata, and the following month, a charity triathlon - the Due Drop Hope Challenge featuring I am Hope’s Mike King - and an ensemble of retired elite athletes rolled through the region fundraising and raising awareness for youth mental health in Aotearoa.

The secret lives of the region’s great white sharks remained a mystery as Daisy shed her tracking tag, put in place by world-renowned Tairua shark scientist Dr Riley Elliot in a research project driven by the Sustainable Ocean Society thanks to funding and support from the public.

French-Canadian rebel Francois Prieur who took part in an insurrection against the British and was transported on the ship HMS Buffalo, which lies off Whitianga, had his wishes honoured when crosses fashioned from the shipwreck were repatriated to his descendants in Canada.

Paeroa’s giant L & P Bottle received a spruce up, freshening the attraction that is a major drawcard and Instagram staple for travellers passing through the town.

A regional banking hub, supported by the major banks opened in Whangamata, alleviating the concerns of many who felt isolated by a reduction of banking services in small towns.

Providence was at play when a purse acquired in an op shop by a Whangarei-based woman contained an old US government ID card belonging to the late mother of a Thames woman who was reunited with the image.

Missing dog Bodhi came home after the 5-year-old short-haired German pointer-heading dog cross was spooked by thunder, broke his collar and escaped in the riverside settlement of Waikino. He was returned three weeks later to his relieved family.

The Thames Valley Swamp Foxes had a solid season in rugby’s Heartland Championship with a 6-win, 2-loss record for a third-place regular-season finish, before going down in the Meads Cup Semi-final to a rampant Whanganui. Big-time rugby returned to Whangamata for the first time since 2002 when Thames Valley hosted South Canterbury.

A search for the remains of murdered swedish tourist Heidi Parkonnen near Whangamata was conducted by podcaster Ryan Wolf, and an extensive Police and LandSar operation failed to find missing Waihi man Jordan van Deursen after his car was located in the Wentworth Valley Falls area.

A massive piece of kauri gum was found at a secret location by local children Callan and Eva McMillan who are experienced at finding smaller nuggets.

Veteran Coromandel woolhandler Monica Potae won the open final at the Agrodome shearing competition in Rotorua and Thames soldier Jake O’Hara was honoured for the respect he showed to colleagues by being awarded NZDF’s Soldier of the Year.

The summer started with tourism provider Destination Hauraki Coromandel and researchers proving Coromandel was “Good for the soul” as a stress and anxiety reliever.

Post-Christmas a buzz of excitement is circulating through the region’s coastal communities after a new viaduct bridge opened three months earlier than planned, restoring access to the peninsula and bringing overdue relief to Coromandel residents, retailers and tourist operators who are gleefully welcoming summer visitors and basking in a renewed sense of optimism.

Meri Kirihimete everyone.





Stay up to date with HC Post and Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.