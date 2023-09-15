Leon Holden is coach of the Thames Valley Swamp Foxes.

On Saturday, two unbeaten sides sitting atop the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship are set to lock horns in the beachside town of Whangamatā, the first time a non-pre-season game has been held there since 2002.

Home side the Thames Valley Swamp Foxes have had a rollicking start to the season, recording a perfect five from five wins and currently sit second on the ladder.

Their opponent, reigning Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Champions South Canterbury, is in pole position, having also recorded five wins from as many starts, but with a slightly superior for and against record.

The Whangamatā Rugby and Sports Club has undergone a spruce up in anticipation of the game after being presented in August with $30,000 worth of materials from Bunnings’ Rugby assist programme.

Thames Valley coach Leon Holden is excited about tomorrow’s encounter, and with the excellent work done by the union and club in getting the ground fit for purpose, he is anticipating a big local walk-up to pass through the gates of the Aickin Road Sports Reserve.

“The Valley Union have been promoting the game with ‘Welcome to Swamp Fox Country’ signs posted around the region and the crowd is looking like being around the 2500 mark,” Holden said.

While a game of such significance has been missing from Whangamatā for a number of years, Holden believes the shift from the Swamp Foxes’ other main grounds in Thames and Waihī has come on the back of eastern seaboard club teams like Whangamatā and Mercury Bay putting in strong showings, taking home three championships in the last five years.

The Thames Valley Swamp Foxes held on to beat the Poverty Bay Wekas 24-17 at Boyd Park in August. Photo / Bart's Rugby Photography

As for his charges who have rewarded their coach with a top-of-the-table standing, Holden said, “They are a good bunch of lads, who have deserved their success.”

Holden said this year’s team was missing the experience of former Thames Valley captain Connor McVerry, who is now plying his trade off-shore. Notwithstanding, a group of talented youngsters have stepped into the breach.

“A lot of guys are new, but they have adapted to the 8-week sprint, plus we have experience from guys like (hard-working lock) Cameron Dromgool from Te Aroha Cobras”, who is approaching his 50th game for the province.

When quizzed on how to beat the Mainlanders and cement number-one billing, Holden said the game plan was simple:

“Make our tackles and get our set-piece right. We have athletic big-ball carriers who can go the full 80 [minutes].”

The season’s last two regular rounds see Thames Valley travel to Maheno Domain in the deep South to play North Otago and conclude the regular season a week later at Waihī Athletic Rugby Club against East Coast.

WHAT: Thames Valley v South Canterbury - Bunnings Heartland Championship Round 6

WHERE: Aickin Road Sports Reserve Whangamata

When: Saturday, September 16

Kick-off: 2.30pm.

Gates will be open at 11am

Curtain raiser Thames Valley U19 v Northland U19 12.15pm

$5 entry per adult + $10 parking on field number 2 entry at Lincoln Rd.

Food trucks, cash bar and the newly set up grandstand