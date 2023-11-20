Jordan van Deursen is 29 and was reported missing after he did not return from his travel to the Wentworth Valley area on October 29.

Police and Land Search and Rescue staff who have combed an area near Whangamatā for missing Waihī man Jordan van Deursen say they have suspended their search.

Van Deursen, 29, has not been seen after failing to return from a planned trip to the Wentworth Valley region, an area of forest near Whangamatā, on October 29.

He was accompanied by his dog, a terrier called Bagho, and police said the pair were known to go for frequent hikes in the area.

On October 30, his vehicle, a silver Toyota, was found near the Wentworth Valley campground at the start of a track leading to Wentworth Valley Falls by a campground employee who reported it to police.

Police and LandSAR personnel concentrated their search in an area from the Wentworth Valley campground over to Maratoto Rd, east of Hikutaia.

The area has been historically used for mining and contains several shafts.

Wentworth Falls, a 50m waterfall, was searched by police.

Entrance to the track leading to Wentworth Valley Falls near Whangamatā.

Up to 30 staff and volunteers are believed to have been involved in the search. Dogs and drones were also utilised.

In a statement today, a police spokesperson said, “After extensive searching by police and volunteers from Land Search and Rescue, the search for Jordan and his dog Bagho has been suspended at this time.

“Police, LandSAR and canyon teams have covered an extensive search of the Wentworth Valley catchment and surrounding areas where we hoped Jordan and his dog would be. Unfortunately, we have yet to find any clues that could lead us to him.

“Police would like to thank the search teams and members of the public for their assistance and the fantastic efforts they have all contributed over the past several weeks.”

Police ask if any item of interest is discovered, people should call 111 straight away.

Van Deursen is described as being 175-178 centimetres tall, of a small thin build and with brown bushy hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 and reference the file number 231101/9734.





