Whangamatā police say they have concerns for the safety of a person missing since Sunday

“Jordan was reported missing after he did not return from his travel to the Wentworth Valley area on Sunday.”

Police said he had his dog (pictured) with him and was believed to be in the Wentworth Valley Rd area.

“His vehicle has been located, but there has since been heavy rainfall, flooding a ford and making the road impassable.”

Police urged anybody who could assist with Jordan’s whereabouts to call 105, quoting event number P056569675.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Hamilton has been located safe and well.

Police thanked everyone who shared their Facebook post or provided information.

