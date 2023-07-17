Whangamatā has a new banking hub opening on July 31.

Three new regional banking hubs will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks.

The three new hubs will be in Waimate, Whangamatā and Ōpōtiki. The Waimate hub will open its doors first, while Whangamatā residents will be able to visit their branch from July 31.

The trial has been extended on the back of positive responses from the markets in which the hubs were implemented. The trial’s criteria includes towns with more than 3000 people who are at least a 30-minute drive from an existing bank branch.

The trial launched in November 2020 after complaints were received from people in small towns left with no banking services after satellite branches were closed.

In a release, the New Zealand Banking Association said the hubs are designed to test community and customer demand for multi-bank services in towns that don’t have enough customer demand for bank branches.

Under one roof, services provided at the hubs include deposits and withdrawals, phone and internet banking and the ability to meet with a representative from a customer’s bank.

Roger Beaumont, chief executive of the New Zealand Banking Association – Te Rangapū Pēke, said the next phase of the trial will be insightful.

Roger Beaumont, chief executive of the New Zealand Banking Association. Photo / Dean Purcell

“The banks have learned a lot from the trial and recent changes to customer behaviour. The new hub model incorporates changes based on what we’ve learned from the first phase, such as enhanced privacy and security, and face-to-face engagement with your banker.

“The new model hubs will be located in stand-alone locations and have a multi-bank smart ATM and a coin and note change service. A concierge will be available to assist customers access the services, which include an ATM, tablet for online banking and phone. These services will be available in private and secure areas to help ensure confidentiality.

“We’re also introducing a banking advice service, where you can book a meeting with someone from your own bank. A banker from each participating bank will be available on-site at certain times during the week to assist with customer queries and internet banking,” said Beaumont.

The Whangamatā branch will be located at Shop B, 608 Port Rd, Whangamatā.