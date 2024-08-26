Trainstation's Mike Smith (from left), Paula Johnstone, Tracey Karam and Xavier Karam after breaking records at the GPC Powerlifting Nationals.

On August 17 and 18, Te Awamutu held the most successful Global Powerlifting Committee (GPC) Powerlifting Nationals at the ASB Events Centre.

The event featured 100 entrants, with 29 world records and 96 national records broken, and more than $5000 given away in sponsored prize money.

Promoter and GPC president Mike Smith, had one goal in mind, “to bring a world-class event to Te Awamutu and show the world who we are”.

“We certainly did that with a 12-strong team from Trainstation Fitness Solutions battling it out to take eight world records and 13 New Zealand records, plus many podium finishes.”

Teen Xavier Karam took two world records and two national records.