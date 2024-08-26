Paula Johnstone added to her already impressive collection of world and New Zealand records with another two of each, proving she is at the top of her game.
Big Aaron McKay was in dominant form, taking his heaviest bench and a New Zealand record of 227.5kg, followed by a 300.5kg New Zealand record deadlift.
Kerryn Sedgwick had another amazing competition in Trainstation colours, with three New Zealand records to join her others achieved in May.
Leah Trass took top honours in bench and a deadlift national record.
Smith himself competed in the squat category on home soil to win a world record in front of his hometown and join his first-place podium-finishing team.
Bailey Olidem and Tim Vercoe also won their categories.
The Te Awamutu show also hosted the world GPC president and Australian president, who gave glowing reviews of the show, cementing its world-class standard and praising the people of Te Awamutu for their hospitality.
Trainstation and Smith would like to thank the following local sponsors Scafpro, Earthmovers, MyWhey, Instinct Fitness, CAF, Sportsfuel, and Primal Supplements, as well as all the local supporters who turned up in droves.