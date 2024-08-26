Advertisement
GPC Powerlifting nationals: 29 world records shattered in epic event

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Trainstation's Mike Smith (from left), Paula Johnstone, Tracey Karam and Xavier Karam after breaking records at the GPC Powerlifting Nationals.

On August 17 and 18, Te Awamutu held the most successful Global Powerlifting Committee (GPC) Powerlifting Nationals at the ASB Events Centre.

The event featured 100 entrants, with 29 world records and 96 national records broken, and more than $5000 given away in sponsored prize money.

Promoter and GPC president Mike Smith, had one goal in mind, “to bring a world-class event to Te Awamutu and show the world who we are”.

“We certainly did that with a 12-strong team from Trainstation Fitness Solutions battling it out to take eight world records and 13 New Zealand records, plus many podium finishes.”

Teen Xavier Karam took two world records and two national records.

His mum, Tracey Karam, was not to be outdone, also taking two world records and two national records.

She had plenty left in the tank, suggesting she could be an international threat next year.

Chloe Jones, 16, took her first world record in the deadlift section after her first year in powerlifting, proving to be a true superstar in the making.

Paula Johnstone added to her already impressive collection of world and New Zealand records with another two of each, proving she is at the top of her game.

Big Aaron McKay was in dominant form, taking his heaviest bench and a New Zealand record of 227.5kg, followed by a 300.5kg New Zealand record deadlift.

The Trainstation team were highly successful at their home held GPC Powerlifting Nationals.
Kerryn Sedgwick had another amazing competition in Trainstation colours, with three New Zealand records to join her others achieved in May.

Leah Trass took top honours in bench and a deadlift national record.

Smith himself competed in the squat category on home soil to win a world record in front of his hometown and join his first-place podium-finishing team.

Bailey Olidem and Tim Vercoe also won their categories.

The Te Awamutu show also hosted the world GPC president and Australian president, who gave glowing reviews of the show, cementing its world-class standard and praising the people of Te Awamutu for their hospitality.

Trainstation and Smith would like to thank the following local sponsors Scafpro, Earthmovers, MyWhey, Instinct Fitness, CAF, Sportsfuel, and Primal Supplements, as well as all the local supporters who turned up in droves.

