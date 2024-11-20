Te Awamutu’s genealogy group members Sandra Metcalfe and Alan Hall proofing A Bricks & Mortar Legacy: Stories of Commercial Buildings in Te Awamutu, 1890-1957.

It has been several years in the making and now the much-anticipated book, A Bricks & Mortar Legacy, capturing the history and stories of Te Awamutu’s iconic commercial buildings between 1890 - 1957, is now available.

As a bonus there is a public launch next week and the public is invited.

Researched over eight years, this project has involved many people, and countless hours researching 32 buildings in Te Awamutu’s town centre. Through photographs and detailed information, the stories of each building have come to life, giving a fascinating look at the town’s development and providing a walk down memory lane.

“The creation of this book has been a real team effort,” says Sandra Metcalfe, project lead.

“And now that it’s here, we want to acknowledge the efforts of everyone involved and officially launch it. We’re excited to celebrate with the community that helped make this book possible, so please join us.”