Celebrating historic book launch

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Te Awamutu’s genealogy group members Sandra Metcalfe and Alan Hall proofing A Bricks & Mortar Legacy: Stories of Commercial Buildings in Te Awamutu, 1890-1957.

It has been several years in the making and now the much-anticipated book, A Bricks & Mortar Legacy, capturing the history and stories of Te Awamutu’s iconic commercial buildings between 1890 - 1957, is now available.

As a bonus there is a public launch next week and the public is invited.

Researched over eight years, this project has involved many people, and countless hours researching 32 buildings in Te Awamutu’s town centre. Through photographs and detailed information, the stories of each building have come to life, giving a fascinating look at the town’s development and providing a walk down memory lane.

“The creation of this book has been a real team effort,” says Sandra Metcalfe, project lead.

“And now that it’s here, we want to acknowledge the efforts of everyone involved and officially launch it. We’re excited to celebrate with the community that helped make this book possible, so please join us.”

The project team encourage anyone who has provided information, attended an event, bought a book or who have an interest in the buildings to come along to the celebration event later this month.

Invitations have been emailed to those whose addresses are known but there will inevitably be some who have not yet been contacted.

Metcalfe encourages anyone who wants to be there to contact the Te Awamutu Business Chamber on the email address below.

A Bricks & Mortar legacy.
The event is a chance to connect with others who appreciate the history of Te Awamutu, hear from Metcalfe, author Alan Hall and Te Awamutu Business Chamber CEO, Shane Walsh, and to celebrate the completion of this important project.

According to Metcalfe, feedback from those who have already received their pre-ordered copy has been very positive.

“We have been blown away at the response from people commenting on the quality of the book and the memories it has evoked for them.”

With two-thirds of the 500 print run already pre-sold there are a limited number of copies remaining.

If you haven’t yet ordered your copy, you can do that on the Te Awamutu Business Chamber’s website at https://www.teawamutuchamber.org.nz/book/

Book Launch Event: Wednesday, November 27, 5:30 – 7:00pm, Te Awamutu Library Community Room (light refreshments provided). To RSVP, please contact Te Awamutu Business Chamber, office@teawamutuchamber.org.nz, 021 643 878.

