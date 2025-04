Mike Hosking talks to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Mike Hosking Breakfast. Video / Newstalk ZB

A vehicle has hit a gas main in Morrinsville and a road is closed.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the incident on Moorhouse St about 8.11am.

The road is closed between Anderson and Thames Sts and crews were monitoring the situation, he said.

The local gas authority has been advised.