The Latest Stylish Wearable Tech Gadgets That Can Actually Help You Feel Better

Once a niche reserved for hardcore tech enthusiasts, wearable devices are now as much about style as they are about function, says Lucy Slight.

In an era where personal branding extends from our clothing to our digital footprint, wellness tech has evolved into an accessory that doesn’t just track our steps but signals who we are. A sleek smartwatch peeking out from beneath a blazer cuff, a subtle smart ring glinting under cafe lights, whatever your accessory of choice, these gadgets can be seamlessly integrated into our wardrobes, making them as much a fashion statement as a practical tool.

Whether you favour a wrist piece that doubles as a health hub or a barely-there ring that quietly monitors your vitals, wearable tech is now both sophisticated in its data-capturing capabilities and stylish – who would have thought?

Beyond mere step counts and message notifications, today’s wearable technology offers real-time insights into our wellbeing. From tracking sleep cycles to monitoring heart health, these devices put powerful data at our fingertips, giving us not just information, but the ability to make better lifestyle choices, all while staying true to our personal aesthetic.

The new wave of devices blends cutting-edge wellness insights with sleek, minimalist design, and with brands like Apple and Samsung constantly streamlining – and slimlining – with each new design, you no longer have to sacrifice aesthetics for performance. Here are a few of our favourite sleek and stylish new gadgets to help boost your wellbeing game.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung’s latest wearable, the Galaxy Ring, redefines effortless wellness tracking in a sleek, barely-there form. Designed for round-the-clock wear, this smart ring delivers advanced sleep insights, helping users understand their sleep cycles, recovery patterns, and overall rest quality.

With AI-powered features like Energy Score, which signals when to push forward or take it easy, and wellness tips for daily motivation, the Galaxy Ring makes tracking health intuitive and seamless. Fully integrated with Samsung Health, it offers a discreet yet powerful way to stay on top of wellness without the need for a smart watch.

The Samsung Galaxy Smart Ring is currently available internationally, but will be launching in New Zealand in the coming months with a retail price of $699. Samsung.com/nz

Apple Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 continues Apple’s tradition of blending cutting-edge technology with elegant design, launching its thinnest watch and biggest display yet. And with the ability to customise your bands, it seamlessly integrates with your wardrobe even easier than before. Beyond aesthetics, the latest Apple smart watch offers advanced health monitoring (if your heart rate gets too low, it’ll tell you!), including ECG capabilities and blood oxygen level tracking. And of course, it’ll track all those steps and fitness goals too.

Scarlet Rae Wireless Heat Pad

After three years of development with top-tier tech experts, Australian period care brand Scarlet has launched Rae, a wireless heat pad designed to bring discreet, long-lasting relief from menstrual cramps. Unlike clunky traditional heat packs, Rae is stylishly low-profile, silicone-soft, and curved to fit comfortably against your body, whether you’re lounging at home or powering through a busy day.

With three soothing settings that reach up to 50C, this USB-rechargeable device delivers over four hours of targeted warmth, helping to ease period pain without the hassle of cords or constant reheating. Scarlet even has a version of its best-selling, leak-proof undies with a built-in pouch to hold the heat pad securely in place.

A$129, available from Scarletperiod.com

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds

In a world where noise-canceling headphones dominate, Bose is flipping the script with the Ultra Open Earbuds, which are designed not to shut the world out, but to keep you connected to it. Perfect for those who love an outdoor walk, a city run, or even just navigating busy streets, these earbuds offer immersive, high-quality audio without blocking your surroundings.

Unlike traditional in-ear designs, the Ultra Open Earbuds sit just outside the ear canal, delivering Bose’s signature spatial audio while allowing you to remain aware of traffic, conversations, or that cyclist approaching from behind. The open design means no ear fatigue, no pressure, just seamless sound that enhances your environment rather than silencing it.

Ultimate Ears Miniroll

A slightly different take on wearable tech, the new Miniroll speaker from Ultimate Ears won’t track your heart rate or log your steps, but it will certainly get you up and moving.

If you enjoy working out to music or a podcast but don’t enjoy the feeling of headphones or earbuds, this tiny speaker is the answer. Weighing just 279g, its hookable silicone strap makes it easy to attach to a bike, bag, or belt loop, ensuring your soundtrack moves with you.

Despite its compact size, Miniroll delivers punchy, high-fidelity sound through a custom driver and bass radiators, fine-tuned for optimal outdoor audio. It’s waterproof, dustproof, has a 12-hour battery life and 40-metre Bluetooth range, so whether you’re into yoga in the courtyard or sprints in the park, you have easy access to tunes to move to.

