From Phone Cases To Tiny Charms, These Accessories Will Make You Want To Show Off Your Tech

Your iPhone jumps in your jeans pocket, a set of small vibrations to tell you something. A signal for a message. You put in your headphones, tucked neatly into your ears, to call someone — like a garment you put on and take off, a second skin.

We tote around our tech like a cherished bag and wear it like a good-fitting jacket. So why wouldn’t we embellish it, too? Make it look like ourselves as much as it feels like an extension of ourselves.

The following accessories prove there’s plenty of gear for your gadgets. Find your phone case boring? Have one handmade by Maxine Midtbo, the founder of Memor, who crafts hers with opal and moonstone and trinkets as if they’re mosaics. Inject a confident dose of glamour with a Swarovski ring, or a crossbody chain made of freshwater pearls. Whether you’re at Fashion Week or at work, they’re all meant to be seen.

Tech devices compiled by Annabel Dickson.