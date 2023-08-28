Fashion

From Phone Cases To Tiny Charms, These Accessories Will Make You Want To Show Off Your Tech

Save
Share
Viva
Keep your tech looking chic with a considered selection of accessories. Photo / Guy Coombes

Your iPhone jumps in your jeans pocket, a set of small vibrations to tell you something. A signal for a message. You put in your headphones, tucked neatly into your ears, to call someone — like a garment you put on and take off, a second skin.

We tote around

The following accessories prove there’s plenty of gear for your gadgets. Find your phone case boring? Have one handmade by Maxine Midtbo, the founder of Memor, who crafts hers with opal and moonstone and trinkets as if they’re mosaics. Inject a confident dose of glamour with a Swarovski ring, or a crossbody chain made of freshwater pearls. Whether you’re at Fashion Week or at work, they’re all meant to be seen.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Tech devices compiled by Annabel Dickson.

Unlock this article and all our Viva Premium content by subscribing to 

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Fashion

1/52/5