Inspired by her childhood in Malawi, this divine dessert by Ashia Ismail-Singer goes down a treat.

These pastry cream rolls are reminiscent of the cream horns my mum used to make for special occasions — usually birthdays — in Malawi. There were six of us (including our parents), so February, March, May, June and July were busy months for my mum! We always had birthday parties and, as twins, ours always felt so special. This is my version, they are quick and easy to make, but you do need a set of metal cannoli tubes on hand.

ROSE, RASPBERRY & PISTACHIO CREAM ROLLS RECIPE Makes 18–20

3–4 sheets store-bought puff pastry neutral oil neutral oil 800ml cream 800ml cream 1 tsp ground cardamom 1 tsp ground cardamom 1 tsp rose water 1 tsp rose water 1 cup icing sugar, for dusting 1 cup icing sugar, for dusting freeze-dried raspberries freeze-dried raspberries ¼ cup ground pistachios ¼ cup ground pistachios Persian tea rose petals Persian tea rose petals

Preheat the oven to 180C bake. Line two baking trays with baking paper. Lay puff pastry sheets on a floured surface. Cut into 2.5cm-wide strips. Lightly grease some metal cannoli tubes with oil and wrap a strip of the pastry around the tube, making sure it overlaps slightly. Repeat until all the strips are used up. Place the pastry tubes on the lined trays. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden. Place on wire racks until completely cool. Remove the pastry rolls from the cannoli tubes. Whisk the cream, cardamom and rose water until soft peaks are formed. Pipe the cream into the pastry rolls. Dust liberally with icing sugar and decorate with freeze-dried raspberries, pistachios and rose petals.

Tip: You can sweeten the cream with icing sugar, if you like. Traditionally used in black tea with cardamom, Persian tea rose petals are available online or in Middle Eastern and speciality food stores.

Recipe from The Laden Table: Recipes to share, infused with spice by Ashia Ismail-Singer. Published by Bateman Books, $60, out now.

